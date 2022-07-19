Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases Shares of 116 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $229.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.10 and its 200-day moving average is $254.24. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.