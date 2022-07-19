Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases Shares of 2,050 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after acquiring an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

