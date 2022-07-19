Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Continental Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $11.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.
Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Continental Resources Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of CLR stock opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62.
Continental Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Continental Resources by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Continental Resources by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Continental Resources
Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Resources (CLR)
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.