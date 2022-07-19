Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Continental Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $11.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Continental Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62.

Continental Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Continental Resources by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Continental Resources by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

