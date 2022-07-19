CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,559 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $136.91 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

