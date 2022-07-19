CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 714,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Himax Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 2,889.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 194,868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

HIMX stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The company had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

