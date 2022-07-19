CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Netflix by 33.8% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $193.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

