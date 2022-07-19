CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $777.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.07. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.18). Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

