CapWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,052,909 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 758,323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $45,314,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

