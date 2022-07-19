CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

