Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Update

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRI. B. Riley set a $114.00 price target on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Carter’s Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.81. 1,058,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,322. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.