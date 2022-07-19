Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Carter’s has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $111.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,002,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 711,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,014,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.