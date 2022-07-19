Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Update

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance
Shares of CGUSY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.87.
About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
