Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPARW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 140,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:CPARW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 201,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,670. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28.

