CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Short Interest Down 24.0% in June

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 805,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 526,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CatchMark Timber Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 379,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CTT traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $519.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust Dividend Announcement

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.