Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $118.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Shares of CBOE opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

