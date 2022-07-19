Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $118.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance
Shares of CBOE opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.