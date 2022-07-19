CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.40.

CBRE Group stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $426,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $347,784,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

