CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.88

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 52512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.
CBS Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62.
CBS Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
