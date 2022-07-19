Celo (CELO) Reaches Market Cap of $446.58 Million

Celo (CELO) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $446.58 million and approximately $34.67 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004521 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00554714 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00020316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,833,963 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.