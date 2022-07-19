CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
CEMIG Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of CIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. 3,916,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,075. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMIG (CIG)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.