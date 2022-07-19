CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CEMIG Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. 3,916,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,075. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG

CEMIG Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Rating ) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

