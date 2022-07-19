Centrifuge Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $81.60 million and approximately $156,718.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.58 or 0.00479948 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00020202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 284,927,398 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

