Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CERT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Certara Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Certara has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

Insider Transactions at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

