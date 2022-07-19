C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Price Performance

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

In related news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

