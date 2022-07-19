CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Consumer Edge cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, reaching $87.31. 110,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,264. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.52.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

