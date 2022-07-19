ChainX (PCX) Price Hits $0.86 on Exchanges

ChainX (PCX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003924 BTC on exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and $1.20 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

