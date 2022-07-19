Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

SCHW opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.