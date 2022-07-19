Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Price Performance
Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.19. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
