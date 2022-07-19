Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading 5% Higher

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.46. 1,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,452,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Chemours Stock Up 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chemours by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 160,996 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 2,195.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 354,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 338,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

