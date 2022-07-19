Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $189.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $213.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average of $153.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 19,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.