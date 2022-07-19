China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Down 27.7% in June

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Liberal Education

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Liberal Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.75% of China Liberal Education at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Trading Down 3.2 %

CLEU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,858. China Liberal Education has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

