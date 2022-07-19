China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Down 35.2% in June

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 624,100 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the June 15th total of 963,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LFC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. 644,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,402. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Life Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,402 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 58,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Further Reading

