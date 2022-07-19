Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Price Target Cut to CHF 9,500 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from CHF 11,500 to CHF 9,500 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9,500.00.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance

Shares of LDSVF stock remained flat at $9,871.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9,570.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10,787.68. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1 year low of $9,150.00 and a 1 year high of $13,875.50.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.