Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) PT Lowered to CHF 9,500

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 11,500 to CHF 9,500 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,500.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Price Performance

Shares of LDSVF stock remained flat at $9,871.02 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9,570.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10,787.68. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a one year low of $9,150.00 and a one year high of $13,875.50.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

