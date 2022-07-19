CIBC Cuts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$35.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.88.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of ZZZ traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,203. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.22. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$23.54 and a 52-week high of C$41.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$207.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.3000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft acquired 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,982.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,012.30.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

