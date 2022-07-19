Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 123,019 shares.The stock last traded at $31.31 and had previously closed at $29.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $801.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $657.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cimpress by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 16.7% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 23.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.