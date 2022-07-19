CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Price Target Raised to $31.00

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CinCor Pharma stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. CinCor Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at $24,375,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

