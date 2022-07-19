CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Price Target Raised to $31.00

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of CinCor Pharma stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. CinCor Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
