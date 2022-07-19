Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $154,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 9.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 760.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

