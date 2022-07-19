Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:C opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

