Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,234 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

