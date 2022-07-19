Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Up 53.5% in June

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 114,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. 832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

