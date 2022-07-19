Citizens Financial Group (CFG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) recently:

7/12/2022 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $39.00.

7/11/2022 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Citizens Financial Group was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

6/13/2022 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $59.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $48.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Citizens Financial Group Inc alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 96,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.