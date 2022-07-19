CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CleanTech Acquisition Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ CLAQ opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. CleanTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanTech Acquisition
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CleanTech Acquisition
CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
