Clear Investment Research LLC Acquires 6,193 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,203. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

