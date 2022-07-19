Clear Investment Research LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,481. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37.

