Clear Investment Research LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,486 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,486,000 after buying an additional 1,489,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,086,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after buying an additional 197,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,549,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after buying an additional 319,187 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,481,000 after buying an additional 47,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,883,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. 4,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,071. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

