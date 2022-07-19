Clear Investment Research LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.60. 10,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,545. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

