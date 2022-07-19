Clear Investment Research LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Clear Investment Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. 3,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,605. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

