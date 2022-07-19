ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Update

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CLPT traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.60 and a quick ratio of 13.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $315.82 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.08.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 91.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

