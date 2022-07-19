Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of GLO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. 134,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,913. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 17.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 147.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

