Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of GLO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. 134,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,913. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $13.17.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
