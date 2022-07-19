CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Boosted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.20.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $200.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.07 and a 200-day moving average of $221.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

