CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Up 28.9% in June

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,112. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.